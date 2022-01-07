US Senior Diplomat Speaks With European Allies Ahead of Russia Security Talks- State Dept.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with her counterparts from the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy ahead of next week talks between the United States and Russia on strategic stability issues, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with her counterparts from the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy ahead of next week talks between the United States and Russia on strategic stability issues, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with French MFA Secretary General Francois Delattre, German MFA Political Director Tjorven Bellmann, Italian MFA Secretary General Ettore Sequi, and UK Minister of State for middle East, North Africa and North America James Cleverly," Price said in a statement.

All the parties vowed to continue close coordination between the United States and its European partners to deter Russia's alleged aggression toward Ukraine, Price said.

Sherman and her counterparts reiterated that there will be severe costs for Russia should it decides to invade Ukraine, Price added.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have increased in the past several weeks amid an alleged Russian troops buildup at the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying that Russia has the right to relocate troops within its sovereign territory at its discretion, while NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its security.

On December 17, Russia released proposals on security guarantees to NATO and the United States that seek to prevent the alliance's from expanding eastward and to ban the deployment of US and Russian intermediate and short-range missiles within reach of each other's territory, among other items.