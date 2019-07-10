US Senior Diplomat Stilwell Travels to Asia From July 10-21 - State Department

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell will travel to Japan, the Philippines, South Korea and Thailand to strengthen US-Asian ties, the State Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"David R. Stilwell will visit Japan, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea (ROK), and Thailand, July 10-21, 2019, in his first trip as Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs," the release said.

Stilwell will kick off his trip in Tokyo from July 11-14, and will meet with senior officials from the Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry and the National Security Council to coordinate efforts on regional and global issues, and deepen the US-Japan alliance.

The assistant secretary will then lead the US delegation to the eighth US-Philippines Bilateral Strategic Dialogue, which is scheduled to take place in Manila from July 15-16.

On July 17, Stilwell will continue his trip in Seoul. There, he will meet with top Foreign Ministry and Blue House officials to further strengthen and enhance the US-South Korean cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, the release said.

The assistant secretary will conclude his 11-day trip in Bangkok, July 18-19, where he is scheduled to meet with officials from the Foreign Ministry and the Office of the Prime Minister on bilateral priorities.