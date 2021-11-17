UrduPoint.com

US Senior Diplomat To Travel To Belgium, Lithuania November 17-20 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) US Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya will travel to Belgium and Lithuania from November 17-20 to meet with senior European Union officials ahead of the upcoming Summit for Democracy that will focus on the global democratic renewal, the State Department said in a press release.

"Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will travel to Belgium and Lithuania from November 17-20, 2021. In Belgium, Under Secretary Zeya will meet with senior European Union officials and civil society representatives to discuss the upcoming Summit for Democracy, which will bring together global stakeholders to set forth an affirmative agenda for global democratic renewal," the release said on Tuesday.

In meetings with EU officials, Zeya will also discuss other issues, including anti-corruption, human rights and combating anti-Semitism and racism, the release added.

While in Vilnius, Zeya will meet with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and representatives of Belarusian civil society to underscore the United States' support for the democratic aspirations of the Belarusian people, according to the release.

