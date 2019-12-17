UrduPoint.com
US Senior Diplomat To Visit Egypt For Security Talks This Week - State Department

US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker will visit Egypt this week for a review of the nation's bilateral relationship with the United States, the State Department said in a press release on Tuesday

"During his trip to Egypt the Assistant Secretary will meet with senior Egyptian officials to discuss our strong bilateral relationship and exchange views on regional issues," the release said.

The December 17-20 trip also includes meetings officials from the Arab League in Cairo and a visit the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) located in the Sinai.

The MFO, which monitors compliance with the 1979 Egypt-Israel peace treaty, includes several hundred US troops.

