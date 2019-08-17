UrduPoint.com
US Senior Diplomat To Visit Japan, S. Korea For Denuclearization Talks - State Department

Sat 17th August 2019

US Senior Diplomat to Visit Japan, S. Korea for Denuclearization Talks - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will travel to Japan and South Korea next week for continued discussions on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, the Department of State said in a press release on Friday.

"US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will travel to Japan from August 19th to 20th and Seoul from August 20th to 22nd to meet with Japanese and Republic of Korea officials to further strengthen coordination on the final, fully verified denuclearization of the DPRK [North Korea]," the release said.

Earlier on Friday, North Korea issued a statement in which it called South Korean President Moon Jae-in an "impudent guy" after he vowed in a speech to reunite the two Koreas by 2045.

North Korea said any further inter-Korean talks were off the table and test-fired two missiles into the Sea of Japan.

Washington and Pyongyang decided to revive denuclearization talks after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump held a meeting in the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea on June 30.

Although North Korea threatened in early August to backtrack on its denuclearization commitments due to joint US-South Korean military exercises, Washington remains resolute on engaging with Pyongyang through diplomatic means to secure the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

