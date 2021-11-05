UrduPoint.com

US Senior Diplomat To Visit Uruguay, Peru To Discuss Climate, Human Rights - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 09:53 PM

US Senior Diplomat to Visit Uruguay, Peru to Discuss Climate, Human Rights - State Dept.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to Uruguay and Peru this week to discuss with government officials a range of issues, including human rights and climate, the State Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to Uruguay and Peru this week to discuss with government officials a range of issues, including human rights and climate, the State Department said on Friday.

"In Montevideo from November 7-9, Deputy Secretary Sherman will meet with senior government officials to discuss continued efforts to advance democratic governance and human rights in the region; reinforce US-Uruguay economic, security, and counternarcotics cooperation; discuss climate and environmental protection issues; and engage on other matters reflecting the important US-Uruguay bilateral relationship," the State Department said in a press release.

WHile in Peru, Sherman will also discuss the measures needed to facilitate orderly and humane migration in the region as well as to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.

Moreover, Sherman will meet with Indigenous community representatives and members of human rights society, the release added.

Related Topics

Sherman Montevideo Peru Uruguay November From Government

Recent Stories

Federal Minister Asad Umar meets Governor Balochis ..

Federal Minister Asad Umar meets Governor Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Tennis: ATP Finals qualifiers

Tennis: ATP Finals qualifiers

2 minutes ago
 Sindhi folk artists enthralled audience at Lok Mel ..

Sindhi folk artists enthralled audience at Lok Mela

30 minutes ago
 Emergence of good governance atop priorities of PT ..

Emergence of good governance atop priorities of PTI led AJK Government, Qayyum. ..

30 minutes ago
 Republic of Korea lifts visa restrictions on Pakis ..

Republic of Korea lifts visa restrictions on Pakistani E-9 workers

30 minutes ago
 Haleem demands fair inquiry into Nazim Jokhio's m ..

Haleem demands fair inquiry into Nazim Jokhio's murder

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.