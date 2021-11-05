- Home
US Senior Diplomat To Visit Uruguay, Peru To Discuss Climate, Human Rights - State Dept.
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 09:53 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to Uruguay and Peru this week to discuss with government officials a range of issues, including human rights and climate, the State Department said on Friday.
"In Montevideo from November 7-9, Deputy Secretary Sherman will meet with senior government officials to discuss continued efforts to advance democratic governance and human rights in the region; reinforce US-Uruguay economic, security, and counternarcotics cooperation; discuss climate and environmental protection issues; and engage on other matters reflecting the important US-Uruguay bilateral relationship," the State Department said in a press release.
WHile in Peru, Sherman will also discuss the measures needed to facilitate orderly and humane migration in the region as well as to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.
Moreover, Sherman will meet with Indigenous community representatives and members of human rights society, the release added.