US Senior Official Discusses US-India Ties With Indian Commerce Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh met on Wednesday with Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss bilateral ties.

"Met US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics & G20 Sherpa, Daleep Singh. Discussed at length steps for further deepening India-US economic & strategic ties. Our complementary partnership will help us build resilient economies in a dynamic world order," Goyal said on Twitter.

On Tuesday, US National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said Singh will meet with several Indian officials "to deepen cooperation to promote inclusive economic growth and prosperity, and a free and open Indo-Pacific." He is also expected to discuss with his Indian counterparts Russia's operation in Ukraine and "mitigating its impact on the global economy."

Singh arrived in India a day before UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's planned visits to New Delhi.