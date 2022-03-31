UrduPoint.com

US Senior Official Discusses US-India Ties With Indian Commerce Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US Senior Official Discusses US-India Ties With Indian Commerce Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh met on Wednesday with Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss bilateral ties.

"Met US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics & G20 Sherpa, Daleep Singh. Discussed at length steps for further deepening India-US economic & strategic ties. Our complementary partnership will help us build resilient economies in a dynamic world order," Goyal said on Twitter.

On Tuesday, US National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said Singh will meet with several Indian officials "to deepen cooperation to promote inclusive economic growth and prosperity, and a free and open Indo-Pacific." He is also expected to discuss with his Indian counterparts Russia's operation in Ukraine and "mitigating its impact on the global economy."

Singh arrived in India a day before UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's planned visits to New Delhi.

Related Topics

India World Ukraine Russia Twitter New Delhi United Kingdom Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can ..

Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can Operate Worldwide Despite San ..

24 minutes ago
 Biden Says Will Try to See Parents of Ex-US Marine ..

Biden Says Will Try to See Parents of Ex-US Marine Trevor Reed Held in Russia

24 minutes ago
 Shelling throws doubt on Russia's de-escalation in ..

Shelling throws doubt on Russia's de-escalation in Ukraine

24 minutes ago
 Moscow Slams US Senator for Meddling in IAEA Work ..

Moscow Slams US Senator for Meddling in IAEA Work With Letter About Russia, Ukra ..

24 minutes ago
 Blinken Thanks N. Macedonia Prime Minister for Sup ..

Blinken Thanks N. Macedonia Prime Minister for Support on Ukraine - US State Dep ..

24 minutes ago
 International conference on plant protection scien ..

International conference on plant protection sciences concludes at Sindh Agricul ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.