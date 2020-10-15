US Senior Official Heading to Albania for Talks on Education, Culture - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) US Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Marie Royce is traveling to Albania for talks with government officials on education and culture, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"While in Albania, Assistant Secretary Royce will meet with senior members of the Albanian government to discuss U.S.-Albanian bilateral cooperation in the fields of education and culture," the department said in a statement. "In addition, she will discuss our ongoing cooperation with Albania in cultural heritage and will visit an Ambassador's Fund for Cultural Preservation project.

The State Department said Royce will present the International Visitor Leadership Program #FacesofExchange Award to Albania's recipient to mark the 80th anniversary of the program.

"Finally, she will meet with several alumni and participants of US Government programs in Albania," the release added.

Royce's trip to Tirana, Albania, will last from October 14-17.