US Senior Official Sales Visiting Colombia For Counterterrorism Talks - State Department

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 11:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) US Coordinator for Counterterrorism Nathan Sales is traveling to Colombia on Tuesday to discuss with Colombian officials various initiatives to counter terrorist threats in the region, the Department of State said in a statement.

"Ambassador Sales will meet with senior Colombian officials in Bogota to discuss a range of initiatives focused on countering terrorist threats in the Western Hemisphere," the statement said.

The State Department pointed out Sales is expected to discuss Colombia's efforts to combat terrorist financing in the region. 

The war between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) - resulting in the death of more than 220,000 people - ended as the two signed in 2016 a ceasefire.

FARC then laid down its weapons and was reorganized as a legitimate political party.

However, Colombia has since continued to face terror threats. In January, a bomb-laden car broke through a checkpoint near the country's police academy and exploded on its premises killing more than 20 people and injuring 70 others.

The humanitarian crisis in neighboring Venezuela has also complicated the situation in Colombia and the region as more than 4 million Venezuelans have left the country and majority reside in Colombia as well as brazil and other Latin American countries.

