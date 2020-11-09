US Senior Official Visiting Germany, UAE This Week to Discuss Key Priorities - State Dept.

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) US Department of State Counselor Ulrich Brechbuhl will visit Germany, Switzerland, Romania and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) November 9-21 to discuss security, energy and economic collaboration, the Department announced in a release on Monday.

"During his travel, Counselor Brechbuhl will meet with foreign counterparts to discuss key policy priorities, including global security concerns, energy security, economic cooperation with our partners and the promotion of human rights," the release said.

The State Department said while in Berlin, Brechbuhl will meet senior German officials and speak with representatives of the World Uyghur Congress to highlight the egregious human rights abuses the Uyghur community in China.

In Switzerland, Brechbuhl will meet with government officials to dicsuss shared foreign policy priorities and thank the country for its role as our Protecting Power in Iran, the release said.

While in the UAE, Brechbuhl will participate in a ceremony commemorating the core completion of the USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, now due to open to millions of guests in October 2021, the release said.

"He will also meet with government counterparts and key American and Emirati business leaders to support the Expo's success and advance economic cooperation between our countries," the release added.

In Romania, Brechbuhl will meet with senior officials on defense cooperation, energy security, and other issues, according to the release.

