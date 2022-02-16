US Sent 2 Officials to Saudi Arabia to Push Riyadh to Increase Oil Production - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The United States has sent two officials to Saudi Arabia this week to exert pressure on Riyadh to increase oil production amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis and the growing energy prices, CNN reported on Wednesday.

National Security Council middle East coordinator Brett McGurk and State Department Energy Envoy Amos Hochstein visited Riyadh on Wednesday, the report said citing an unnamed senior US official.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine would have domestic consequences that Americans understand would come with defending democracy abroad.

An invasion would impact the energy market and prices in the United States and the Biden administration is taking steps to alleviate pressure on the market and offset raising prices, the US president added.

Biden had previously said the United States has been scrambling to line up alternative energy sources for Europe in case the Ukraine situation escalates and Washington imposes anti-Russian sanctions.

Also on Tuesday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Russia was withdrawing some of its troops away from the border with Ukraine as well as troops from Crimea where they participated in military drills.

Western media reported the alleged Russian offensive against Ukraine might start on Wednesday. Russia has repeatedly said it does not plan to attack any country, including Ukraine, but reserves the right to move its forces within its sovereign territory as it sees fit. However, Russia has also pointed out that NATO activities near its borders and plans to expand further eastward pose a direct threat to its national security.