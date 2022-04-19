US Sent 4 Planes of Security Aid to Ukraine Over Weekend, Another on Monday - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The United States has sent four plane loads of security assistance to Ukraine over the weekend and made one more delivery on Monday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

"There were four planes that arrived of military assistance over the course of the weekend, another one is supposed to arrive today if it hasn't already from the $800 million package the President announced," Psaki said during a press briefing on Monday.

The United States remains the largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine among the 30 allies supporting the country.

Washington has committed more than $3.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. Approximately $2.6 billion of the total amount was approved since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine at the end on February, according to the Defense Department.

The US military assistance includes lethal weapons such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Javelin anti-armor systems, Howitzers and artillery rounds, Mi-17 helicopters, small arms and ammunition, drones, radar devices, among other equipment.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.