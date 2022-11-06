UrduPoint.com

US Sent Jets Toward Iran After Reports Of Alleged Plans Of Attack On Saudi Arabia -Reports

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2022 | 09:20 AM

US Sent Jets Toward Iran After Reports of Alleged Plans of Attack on Saudi Arabia -Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) The United States sent warplanes toward Iran after reports of Iran's alleged preparations for ballistic missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, The Washington Post reports.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia had shared intelligence with the United States about an "imminent attack" from Iran on targets within its territory.

The Washington Post said on Saturday that after these reports emerged, the US Central Command launched warplanes based in the Persian Gulf region toward Iran, as part of an overall elevated alert status of US and Saudi forces.

According to the newspaper, the scrambling of the US jets was meant to highlight the importance of US-Saudi relations.

Following the reports, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that Western countries were intentionally stirring up strong feelings against Iran. He said Tehran would consider establishing and strengthening stability and security in the middle East on the basis of constructive interplay with its neighbors.

The United States had said it would review its bilateral relationship with Saudi Arabia, in response to the decision by the Saudi-led OPEC+ group to slash oil production by 2 million barrels of crude oil a day. Riyadh has underscored that it did not aim to harm the United States with its decision, which was solely based on economic forecasts.

