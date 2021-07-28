UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sent No Official Requests To Be Removed From Russia's Unfriendly States List - Antonov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

US Sent No Official Requests to Be Removed From Russia's Unfriendly States List - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The United States has not sent any officials requests to be taken off Russia's list of unfriendly nations, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"The final communiqué of the NATO summit on June 14 called for Russia to cancel the decision to add the United States and the Czech Republic to the list of unfriendly states," Antonov said.

"As far as we understand, this is the official American reaction. We are not aware of any requests to this effect through bilateral channels."

