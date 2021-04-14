The United States keeps strengthening the Ukrainian military amid an escalation in Donbas, it has deployed five military transport aircraft to Ukraine over the past few days, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday

SEVASTOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The United States keeps strengthening the Ukrainian military amid an escalation in Donbas, it has deployed five military transport aircraft to Ukraine over the past few days, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

Washington keeps calling on Russia to abstain from taking steps that are aimed at ensuring its border security, and at the same time "pushes Ukraine to stage provocations," Patrushev noted. The security official stressed that despite claiming it is not interested in an escalation, Washington keeps allocating funds for the Ukrainian army, increasing presence in the Black Sea, delivering lethal weapons, training the Ukrainian military and boosting reconnaissance activities in the direction of Crimea.

"In recent days, more than five military transport aircraft have arrived from US air bases to the Ukrainian territory," Patrushev said at a meeting on ensuring national security in Crimea.