US Sentences 2 Researchers for Falsifying Drug Trial Data - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) A nurse practitioner and a drug trial coordinator received jail terms of 46 months and 30 months respectively for falsifying data related to clinical drug trials, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"As part of their plea agreements, [Eduardo] Navarro and [Nayade] Varona admitted that they conspired with others to falsify data in connection with two clinical trials by, among other things, fabricating medical records to make it appear as though subjects were participating in the clinical trials when, in truth, they were not," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Navarro, a nurse practitioner, received the 46 month prison sentence while Varona, who served as an assistant project coordinator, was sentenced to 30 months. The researchers worked for Tellus Clinical Research, according to the release.