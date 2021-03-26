UrduPoint.com
US Sentences 2 Ukrainians For Trafficking Fake Cancer, Hepatitis Drugs - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 01:30 AM

US Sentences 2 Ukrainians for Trafficking Fake Cancer, Hepatitis Drugs - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) A US court has sentenced two Ukrainian citizens to Federal prison terms after they pleaded guilty to trafficking fake cancer and Hepatitis drugs into the United States, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"Two citizens of Ukraine have been sentenced for trafficking in and smuggling into the United States counterfeit cancer and hepatitis drugs," the Justice Department said in a press release. "Nienadov and Nikolaienko were sentenced to respective terms of 71 and 33 months in federal prison. Each defendant is expected to face removal proceedings following his term in prison."

