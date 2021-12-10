UrduPoint.com

US Sentences 29th Parent For Bribing Colleges To Admit Children - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 03:30 AM

US Sentences 29th Parent for Bribing Colleges to Admit Children - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The US college admissions scandal claimed its 29th victim with the sentencing of a former media executive to six weeks in prison and a year of home confinement for paying $275,000 to get her daughter admitted to Georgetown University in Washington, DC as a member of the tennis team, even though the daughter didnot play competitive tennis, the Justice Department said.

"Elisabeth Kimmel, 56, of Las Vegas, (Nevada), was sentenced by US District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to six weeks in prison, two years of supervised release with the first year spent in home confinement, 500 hours of community service and a fine of $250,000. On Aug. 16, 2021, Kimmel pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud," the Justice Department said in a release on Thursday.

In addition to arranging her daughter's admission to Georgetown, Kimmel also paid $250,000 to facilitate her son's admission to the University of Southern California as a pole vault recruit, even though he was not a pole vaulter, the release said.

The bribes were arranged by William Singer, and Kimmel was the 29th parent to be sentenced in the scandal, the release said.

Singer, a college admissions consultant known as the mastermind behind the admissions scandal, has implicated more than 50 wealthy and high-powered parents since the scheme publicly surfaced in 2019.

Singer has previously pleaded guilty in the investigation and agreed to cooperate with investigators while awaiting sentencing. Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst has also pleaded guilty, the release said.

Related Topics

Tennis Scandal Washington Fine Georgetown Las Vegas 2019 Media Coach Court

Recent Stories

In presence of Hamdan bin Mohammed,third edition o ..

In presence of Hamdan bin Mohammed,third edition of Gov Games kicks off at Expo ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Chairperson of Russ ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Chairperson of Russian FARF Federation Council, U ..

3 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General meets members of Higher Commi ..

UN Secretary-General meets members of Higher Committee of Human Fraternity in Ne ..

4 hours ago
 Republican Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Develop US ..

Republican Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Develop US Oil Production on Federal Land

3 hours ago
 Argentina Not to Boycott Olympics in China - Forei ..

Argentina Not to Boycott Olympics in China - Foreign Ministry

3 hours ago
 French Planes Flying Over Black Sea Were Not Headi ..

French Planes Flying Over Black Sea Were Not Heading to Russian Borders - Genera ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.