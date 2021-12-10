US Sentences 29th Parent for Bribing Colleges to Admit Children - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The US college admissions scandal claimed its 29th victim with the sentencing of a former media executive to six weeks in prison and a year of home confinement for paying $275,000 to get her daughter admitted to Georgetown University in Washington, DC as a member of the tennis team, even though the daughter didnot play competitive tennis, the Justice Department said.

"Elisabeth Kimmel, 56, of Las Vegas, (Nevada), was sentenced by US District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to six weeks in prison, two years of supervised release with the first year spent in home confinement, 500 hours of community service and a fine of $250,000. On Aug. 16, 2021, Kimmel pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud," the Justice Department said in a release on Thursday.

In addition to arranging her daughter's admission to Georgetown, Kimmel also paid $250,000 to facilitate her son's admission to the University of Southern California as a pole vault recruit, even though he was not a pole vaulter, the release said.

The bribes were arranged by William Singer, and Kimmel was the 29th parent to be sentenced in the scandal, the release said.

Singer, a college admissions consultant known as the mastermind behind the admissions scandal, has implicated more than 50 wealthy and high-powered parents since the scheme publicly surfaced in 2019.

Singer has previously pleaded guilty in the investigation and agreed to cooperate with investigators while awaiting sentencing. Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst has also pleaded guilty, the release said.