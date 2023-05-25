WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) A US district court has sentenced Richard Barnett, a 63-year-old Arkansas man who put his feet on then-House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk during the January 6 events in Congress, to four-and-a-half years in prison, NBC news reported.

The protestor became well known after he was photographed smiling while sitting in Pelosi's office chair with his feet on her desk.

Federal prosecutors were asking US District Court Judge Christopher Cooper to sentence Barnett to more than seven years in prison for his actions before, during and after what they said was a riot at the US Capitol, the report said on Wednesday.

Barnett's lawyers argued that he should not get more than six months in prison, according to the report.

"Mr. Barnett is a 63-year-old retired firefighter and bull rider from rural Arkansas who came to DC for his very first time to peacefully protest and was unfortunately caught up in the events that turned an ordinary Wednesday into what will forever be known as 'January 6,'" the report cited his lawyers as saying.

Barnett was convicted in January on eight charges, including theft of government property and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon. Prosecutors claimed that Barnett was armed with a ten-pound steel pole in addition to his stun device, the report added.

Barnett told jurors that he should not have put his feet on the desk and added that he thought that was funny, but later criticized his case, saying that he became the victim of political persecution, according to the report.