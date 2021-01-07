US Sentences Chinese National for Theft of Cancer-Research - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) A Chinese citizen arrested with vials of biological cancer research while preparing to board a flight to China has been sentenced to time served and ordered to leave the United States, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"Zaosong Zheng, 31, was sentenced by US District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to time served (approximately 87 days), three years of supervised release and ordered removed from the United States," the release said on Wednesday.

Zheng entered the United States in August 2018 to conduct cancer-cell research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

He attempted to return to China 15 months later when screeners at the city's Logan International Airport discovered vials hidden in a sock in his luggage, the release said.

When asked by Federal officers whether he was traveling with any biological items or research, Zheng initially answered "no" but later admitted he had stolen the vials and pleaded guilty to one count of lying to police, the release added.

The FBI is currently investigating more than 2,000 cases of Chinese espionage against the United States, according to media reports.