UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sentences Chinese National For Theft Of Cancer-Research - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 03:20 AM

US Sentences Chinese National for Theft of Cancer-Research - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) A Chinese citizen arrested with vials of biological cancer research while preparing to board a flight to China has been sentenced to time served and ordered to leave the United States, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"Zaosong Zheng, 31, was sentenced by US District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to time served (approximately 87 days), three years of supervised release and ordered removed from the United States," the release said on Wednesday.

Zheng entered the United States in August 2018 to conduct cancer-cell research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

He attempted to return to China 15 months later when screeners at the city's Logan International Airport discovered vials hidden in a sock in his luggage, the release said.

When asked by Federal officers whether he was traveling with any biological items or research, Zheng initially answered "no" but later admitted he had stolen the vials and pleaded guilty to one count of lying to police, the release added.

The FBI is currently investigating more than 2,000 cases of Chinese espionage against the United States, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Police Israel China Logan Casper Boston United States August FBI 2018 Cancer Media From Airport Court

Recent Stories

EU approves Moderna vaccine

3 hours ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

3 hours ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

3 hours ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

3 hours ago

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick ..

3 hours ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.