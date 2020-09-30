US Sentences Chinese National to 5 Years Over Money Laundering Charges - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) A US Federal judge has sentenced a citizen of China to five years in jail for laundering millions of Dollars for Mexican drug cartels, the Department of Justice announced in a press release.

"A Chinese national was sentenced today to five years in prison and ordered to forfeit more than $4.

2 million for laundering drug proceeds generated by large-scale cocaine trafficking in the United States," the release said Tuesday.

According to court documents, Xueyong Wu, 40, established relationships with Latin American drug trafficking organizations to transport and launder their United States-based drug proceeds, the Justice Department said.

Much of this money was generated through movement of cocaine or payment for cocaine that took place within the Eastern District of Virginia, the Justice Department added.