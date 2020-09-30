UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sentences Chinese National To 5 Years Over Money Laundering Charges - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 02:20 AM

US Sentences Chinese National to 5 Years Over Money Laundering Charges - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) A US Federal judge has sentenced a citizen of China to five years in jail for laundering millions of Dollars for Mexican drug cartels, the Department of Justice announced in a press release.

"A Chinese national was sentenced today to five years in prison and ordered to forfeit more than $4.

2 million for laundering drug proceeds generated by large-scale cocaine trafficking in the United States," the release said Tuesday.

According to court documents, Xueyong Wu, 40, established relationships with Latin American drug trafficking organizations to transport and launder their United States-based drug proceeds, the Justice Department said.

Much of this money was generated through movement of cocaine or payment for cocaine that took place within the Eastern District of Virginia, the Justice Department added.

Related Topics

China Jail Virginia United States Money Million Court

Recent Stories

Expats&#039; remittances amounted to AED79.6 bn in ..

55 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed condoles death of Amir of Kuwait

2 hours ago

Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah passes away leaving behin ..

2 hours ago

UAE chairs GCC-Russia meeting to foster cooperatio ..

3 hours ago

JPMorgan Chase fined $920 mn by US over market man ..

3 hours ago

CBUAE Governor chairs 75th GCC Committee of Moneta ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.