US Sentences Cypriot National for Hacking, Blackmail - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Cypriot national Joshua Polloso Epifaniou has been sentenced to an additional year in a US Federal prison over hacking and blackmailing charges, the Justice Department said in a release.

"A Cypriot national who hacked into major websites as a teenager and threatened that he would release stolen user information unless the websites paid a ransom has been sentenced to federal prison," the release said on Wednesday.

Between October 2014 and November 2016, the defendant worked with co-conspirators to conduct a series of attacks on US-based websites to steal users' personal information, the release added.

Epifaniou then threatened to release the information unless targeted victims paid a ransom in cryptocurrency, according to the release.

Epifaniou was sentenced to an additional one year in prison, on top of credit for three years and ten months served in custody for the offense prior to his sentencing hearing, and also paid forfeiture of $389,113 and 70,000 Euros to the government, the release also said.