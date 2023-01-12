UrduPoint.com

US Sentences Drug Kingpin To 15 Years For Running International Drug Trafficking Ring

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2023 | 02:10 AM

US Sentences Drug Kingpin to 15 Years for Running International Drug Trafficking Ring

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Pedro Alejandro Rubio-Perez, a former head of an international drug trafficking organization based in Mexico, will spend 15 years in a US prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute drugs, the US Department of Justice said.

"The former leader of a drug trafficking organization that operated in Baja California, Mexico, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in leading an international drug trafficking organization which transported more than 450 kilograms of cocaine and 45,000 kilograms of marijuana into the United States from Mexico," the department said in a press release on Wednesday.

Rubio-Perez led a drug trafficking organization operating in Baja, California between 1999 and 2009, and was a principal leader from at least 2004 to 2006, according to the release.

"Rubio-Perez and members of his organization used tractor-trailer trucks with hidden compartments to transport at least 450 kilograms of cocaine and tons of marijuana into the United States," it added.

The department said law enforcement seized cocaine and marijuana hidden in tractor trailers in Arizona, California, and Missouri. They also captured bulk cash - drug proceeds - in the same tractor-trailers which were delivered to stash houses along the US border with Mexico. The money - up to $2 million at a time - was shipped to Rubio-Perez in Mexico or flown to him in private planes traveling from the United States to Mexico.

In April 2018, Rubio-Perez pled guilty in the District of Columbia to conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana for importation to the United States.

Related Topics

Drugs Same Columbia United States Mexico Money April Border 2018 From Million

Recent Stories

flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to thre ..

Flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations

26 minutes ago
 Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

2 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

2 hours ago
 Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Imme ..

Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity t ..

Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity through CPEC: Senator Mushahid ..

2 hours ago
 Five things to know about the International Space ..

Five things to know about the International Space Station

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.