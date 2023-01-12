US Sentences Drug Kingpin to 15 Years for Running International Drug Trafficking Ring

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Pedro Alejandro Rubio-Perez, a former head of an international drug trafficking organization based in Mexico, will spend 15 years in a US prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute drugs, the US Department of Justice said.

"The former leader of a drug trafficking organization that operated in Baja California, Mexico, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in leading an international drug trafficking organization which transported more than 450 kilograms of cocaine and 45,000 kilograms of marijuana into the United States from Mexico," the department said in a press release on Wednesday.

Rubio-Perez led a drug trafficking organization operating in Baja, California between 1999 and 2009, and was a principal leader from at least 2004 to 2006, according to the release.

"Rubio-Perez and members of his organization used tractor-trailer trucks with hidden compartments to transport at least 450 kilograms of cocaine and tons of marijuana into the United States," it added.

The department said law enforcement seized cocaine and marijuana hidden in tractor trailers in Arizona, California, and Missouri. They also captured bulk cash - drug proceeds - in the same tractor-trailers which were delivered to stash houses along the US border with Mexico. The money - up to $2 million at a time - was shipped to Rubio-Perez in Mexico or flown to him in private planes traveling from the United States to Mexico.

In April 2018, Rubio-Perez pled guilty in the District of Columbia to conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana for importation to the United States.