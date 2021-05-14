US Sentences Ex-Army Green Beret to 15 Years for Spying for Russia - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The United States has sentenced a former US Army Green Beret Peter Dzibinski Debbins to 15 years and 8 months in prison for spying for Russia, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

The sentence was close to the 17-year sentence the prosecutors sought while the defense sought a five-year sentence, the report said.

Debbins apologized for his actions during the court hearing, the report added.