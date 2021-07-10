UrduPoint.com
US Sentences Ex-Russian Military Contractor To 5 Years In Prison, Sputnik Learns

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 12:40 AM

US Sentences Ex-Russian Military Contractor to 5 Years in Prison, Sputnik Learns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) A US court on Friday sentenced Leonid Teyf, former deputy director of the Russian military contractor Voentorg, to five years in prison, a court clerk told Sputnik.

"He was sentenced to 60 months," the court clerk said.

In March, Teyf pleaded guilty to bribery of a public official, visa fraud and false statements on tax returns. He was sentenced to 60 months in prison on the first and second counts and to 36 months on the third count.

"All such terms to be served concurrently, producing a total term of 60 months," the court ruling said.

As part of his plea deal, Teyf and his wife also agreed to forfeit assets in the amount of $5.

9 million and to be deported.

Prosecutors initially accused Teyf of running a scheme through which he allegedly stole and laundered $150 million from the Russian government starting in 2010 when then-Defense Minister Anatoliy Serdyukov granted Voentorg a contract to provide the military with goods and services.

The plea deal allowed for the dismissal of a number of charges against Teyf, including the murder-for-hire, firearm, money laundering and harboring illegal aliens, the Justice Department said in a release.

All charges against the defendant's wife, Tatiana Teyf, have been dismissed and the US government will not seek a prison term pursuant to her plea, the Justice Department added.

