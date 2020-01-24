UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sentences Final Defendant In Global Cellphone Fraud To 65 Months - Justice Department

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:40 PM

US Sentences Final Defendant in Global Cellphone Fraud to 65 Months - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) A US court sentenced a citizen of the Dominican Republic to more than five years in prison in a global scheme that routed calls to Cuba, Jamaica and other nations through mobile telephones that were cloned using stolen data, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Friday.

"Edgar Estarlin Peralta Lopez, 42, pleaded guilty earlier to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, access device fraud, the use, production or possession of modified telecommunications instruments and the use or possession of hardware or software configured to obtain telecommunications services; one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft," the release said.

The 65-month sentence from US District Judge Beth Bloom of the state of Florida marked the sixth and final defendant to be sentenced in the case, with prison terms ranging from 36 months to 75 months, the release said.

Lopez would contract with telecommunication companies to transmit international calls and then route those calls through cellphones reprogrammed with stolen or compromised data, the release said.

Lopez then sent thousands of calls  to Cuba, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and other countries with high calling rates, the release added.

The calls would be billed to US customers with compromised accounts, according to the release. Lopez admitted the scheme cost telephone companies at least $315,800.

Related Topics

Mobile Florida Dominican Republic Jamaica Cuba From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

30 minutes ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

28 minutes ago

2500 km roads' construction to facilitate people i ..

28 minutes ago

Sudanese Transitional Government, Major Rebel Move ..

28 minutes ago

Militants' Attacks in Syria's Aleppo Leave 8 Civil ..

28 minutes ago

Bolivia Suspends Diplomatic Ties With Cuba Over Co ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.