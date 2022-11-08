WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) A US Federal court has sentenced a former military helicopter pilot to 20 months in prison for acting as a paid agent of China in terms of providing sensitive aviation-related information, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

"Former U.S. Army helicopter pilot-turned-civilian-contractor Shapour Moinian, 67, of San Diego, was sentenced in federal court today to 20 months in prison for acting as an agent of the government of the People's Republic of China and accepting thousands of Dollars from representatives of the Chinese government to provide aviation-related information from his defense-contractor employers," the release said on Monday.

After working in the US Army from approximately 1977 through 2000, Moinian started working for various cleared defense contractors in the United States, including for the Pentagon, according to the release.

Starting in 2017, Moinian allegedly began working for some individuals in China by means of gathering aviation materials related to multiple types of aircraft designed or manufactured in the United States in exchange for money, the release said.

The former US pilot also admitted in his plea agreement that he lied on two occasions when he falsely stated on his government background questionnaires that he did not have any close contacts with foreign nationals and that they did not offer him a job, the release also said.