UrduPoint.com

US Sentences Former Military Pilot For Acting As China's Paid Agent - Justice Dept

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 04:50 AM

US Sentences Former Military Pilot for Acting as China's Paid Agent - Justice Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) A US Federal court has sentenced a former military helicopter pilot to 20 months in prison for acting as a paid agent of China in terms of providing sensitive aviation-related information, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

"Former U.S. Army helicopter pilot-turned-civilian-contractor Shapour Moinian, 67, of San Diego, was sentenced in federal court today to 20 months in prison for acting as an agent of the government of the People's Republic of China and accepting thousands of Dollars from representatives of the Chinese government to provide aviation-related information from his defense-contractor employers," the release said on Monday.

After working in the US Army from approximately 1977 through 2000, Moinian started working for various cleared defense contractors in the United States, including for the Pentagon, according to the release.

Starting in 2017, Moinian allegedly began working for some individuals in China by means of gathering aviation materials related to multiple types of aircraft designed or manufactured in the United States in exchange for money, the release said.

The former US pilot also admitted in his plea agreement that he lied on two occasions when he falsely stated on his government background questionnaires that he did not have any close contacts with foreign nationals and that they did not offer him a job, the release also said.

Related Topics

Army Exchange China Pentagon Job San Diego United States Money 2017 From Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

UK Scraps Royal Yacht Project Billed as National F ..

UK Scraps Royal Yacht Project Billed as National Flagship

4 hours ago
 Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cu ..

Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cup squad

4 hours ago
 Three migrants jump into sea in Italy port standof ..

Three migrants jump into sea in Italy port standoff

4 hours ago
 Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situat ..

Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situation 'tense'

5 hours ago
 Deutsche Bahn Cables Damaged Again Near Latest Sab ..

Deutsche Bahn Cables Damaged Again Near Latest Sabotage Site in Germany - Police

5 hours ago
 US Offers up to $1Mln Reward for Info on Three Hai ..

US Offers up to $1Mln Reward for Info on Three Haitian Gang Leaders - Blinken

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.