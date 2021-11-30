UrduPoint.com

US Sentences Global Hacker For Stealing Millions In Cryptocurrency Plot - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 10:46 PM

US Sentences Global Hacker for Stealing Millions in Cryptocurrency Plot - Justice Dept.

The US authorities have sentenced a sixth member of a gang of international hackers who stole millions of dollars in cryptocurrency using "SIM Hijacking" identity theft techniques, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The US authorities have sentenced a sixth member of a gang of international hackers who stole millions of Dollars in cryptocurrency using "SIM Hijacking" identity theft techniques, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"A sixth member of an international hacking group known to its members as 'The Community' was sentenced yesterday in connection with a multi-million-dollar Sim Hijacking conspiracy," Acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan Saima Mohsin said in the release.

Garrett Endicott, 22, of Warrensburg, Missouri, was sentenced to 10 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $121,549.37, the release said.

He was the last of six defendants to be sentenced in the case, which was indicted in 2019, the release added.

The Community's scheme resulted in the theft of tens of millions of dollars' worth of cryptocurrency. Individual victims lost cryptocurrency valued from $2,000 to over $5 million, according to the release.

Related Topics

Cryptocurrency 2019 From Million Hacking

Recent Stories

FIFA Sets Up Integrity Task Force for Arab Cup 202 ..

FIFA Sets Up Integrity Task Force for Arab Cup 2021 - Organization

10 minutes ago
 First US Drug Overdose Prevention Center Opens in ..

First US Drug Overdose Prevention Center Opens in New York City - Mayor

10 minutes ago
 Famed Austrian Maker of Mozartkugel Sweets Files f ..

Famed Austrian Maker of Mozartkugel Sweets Files for Bankruptcy

10 minutes ago
 Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Meadows Agrees to Cooperat ..

Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Meadows Agrees to Cooperate With Jan. 6 House Probe - Ch ..

10 minutes ago
 Biden Signs Four Bills Into Law That Will Provide ..

Biden Signs Four Bills Into Law That Will Provide Additional Veteran Benefits

10 minutes ago
 Admiral Radakin Takes Over From General Carter As ..

Admiral Radakin Takes Over From General Carter As UKs Chief of Defense Staff

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.