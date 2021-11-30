US Sentences Global Hacker for Stealing Millions in Cryptocurrency Plot - Justice Dept.

The US authorities have sentenced a sixth member of a gang of international hackers who stole millions of dollars in cryptocurrency using "SIM Hijacking" identity theft techniques, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The US authorities have sentenced a sixth member of a gang of international hackers who stole millions of Dollars in cryptocurrency using "SIM Hijacking" identity theft techniques, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"A sixth member of an international hacking group known to its members as 'The Community' was sentenced yesterday in connection with a multi-million-dollar Sim Hijacking conspiracy," Acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan Saima Mohsin said in the release.

Garrett Endicott, 22, of Warrensburg, Missouri, was sentenced to 10 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $121,549.37, the release said.

He was the last of six defendants to be sentenced in the case, which was indicted in 2019, the release added.

The Community's scheme resulted in the theft of tens of millions of dollars' worth of cryptocurrency. Individual victims lost cryptocurrency valued from $2,000 to over $5 million, according to the release.