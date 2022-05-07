UrduPoint.com

US Sentences Iraqi Man To 4 Years For Concealing Ties To Shia Militia Group - Justice Dept

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2022 | 03:00 AM

US Sentences Iraqi Man to 4 Years for Concealing Ties to Shia Militia Group - Justice Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) An Iraqi citizen living in New York was sentenced to four years in Federal prison for lying on a US immigration application about his membership in an Iran-backed Shia militia group, the Justice Department said in a statement.

"Chasib Hafedh Saadoon Al Fawadi, age 36, an Iraqi citizen residing in Geddes, New York, was sentenced today to serve 48 months in federal prison for his convictions for making false statements in a US immigration application for permanent residence, and making false statements to US Immigration officials during an oral interview for permanent residency," the release said on Friday.

Al Fawadi, the release added, admitted that on a written US immigration application in 2017 he falsely denied being a member of any group engaged in violent activities. The statement was false because Fawadi was a member of an Iranian-backed paramilitary group called As'ib Ahl al-Haq (AAH) since he was 26.

His role in AAH, a US-designated foreign terrorist organization, included travel to Syria in 2013 to fight on behalf of the Syrian government, the release said.

Al Fawadi also did not reveal trips to Syria, Iran, and Jordan, when he applied for refugee classification, according to the Justice Department.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Iran Oral New York 2017 Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Two-Thirds of Canadians Concerned by Soaring Housi ..

Two-Thirds of Canadians Concerned by Soaring Housing Prices - Poll

2 hours ago
 Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Azovstal ..

Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Azovstal Plant - Russian Defense Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Redrawing delimitation map in IIOJK, a malicious a ..

Redrawing delimitation map in IIOJK, a malicious attempt to disempower Kashmiri ..

2 hours ago
 President congratulates Pakistani mountaineer

President congratulates Pakistani mountaineer

2 hours ago
 US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nucle ..

US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nuclear Test This Month - State Dep ..

3 hours ago
 Woman allegedly commits suicide

Woman allegedly commits suicide

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.