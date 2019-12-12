US Sentences Islamic State Supporter to 30 Years in Prison - Justice Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) A US citizen living in Texas has received a sentence of 30 years for backing the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), the Justice Department said.

"A 42-year-old Dallas, Texas, man has been sentenced to 30 years in Federal prison following a conviction for multiple terrorism charges," the release said on Wednesday.

Said Azzam Mohamad Rahim, according to evidence presented at trial, moderated a social media channel dedicated to recruiting fighters for the Islamic State and attempted to travel overseas to support the group.

Rahim used Zello, a direct messaging application, to promote violence in the name of jihad, the release added.