US Sentences Man to 3 Years for COVID-19 Mask Fraud Scheme - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) A man who admitted to defrauding purchasers of coronavirus facemasks received a three-year prison sentence, the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced... to 36 months of incarceration for his convictions on charges of mail fraud and wire fraud in relation to the sale of COVID-19 personal protective equipment ("PPE") and the filing of fraudulent tax refund request and class action settlement claims," the release said.

Craven Randall Casper, 38, who pleaded guilty to both charges, sold personal protective equipment for COVID-19 via a fake internet site - including N-95 masks and hand sanitizers - equipment that was never provided to paying customers, the release added.

He also used personally identifiable information to pose as individual taxpayers to obtain 47 state income tax refunds in 2018 and 2019 totaling $197,518.82, the release said.

Casper was also ordered to pay $235,807.11 in restitution to victims, according to the release.