US Sentences Man To 8 Years For Supporting Syrian Terrorists - Justice Department

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 03:40 AM

US Sentences Man to 8 Years for Supporting Syrian Terrorists - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) A resident of the US state of Missouri has received a jail sentence of eight years for participating in a plot to arm and equip terrorists who were fighting against the Syrian government, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Ramiz Zijad Hodzic, aka Siki Ramiz Hodzic, 45, of St. Louis County, Missouri, was sentenced to 96 months in prison for conspiring to provide material support to terrorists and providing material support to terrorists," the release stated on Thursday.

Between 2013 and 2015, Hodzic intended to provide support to terrorists knowing they would use it in combat against Syrian government forces, the release said.

Hodzic provided money which was used by his co-conspirators to purchase US military uniforms, rifle scopes, combat boots, tactical gear, clothing, firearms accessories, range finders, and other supplies useful to fighters engaged in combat in Syria, the Justice Department said.

