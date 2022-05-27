US Sentences New York Resident to 4 Years for Cyber Crimes - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) New York State resident John Telusma has been sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a transnational cybercrime organization, the Justice Department said on Friday.

"(Telusma) was sentenced ... to four years in prison for purchasing stolen or compromised credit cards and assisting other members of the Infraud Organization in monetizing their fraudulent activity," the Justice Department said in a statement.

In October, Telusma pleaded guilty in the District Court of Nevada to one count of racketeering conspiracy. Court documents revealed that he joined the Infraud Organization in 2011 and worked there for more than five years.

The Justice Department said that Telusma was purchasing and fraudulently using compromised credit card numbers, the documents.

"Telusma is the 14th defendant to be held accountable for his role in the Infraud scheme," the statement said.

The list of his co-defenders includes Russian citizen Sergey Medvedev, who was sentenced to ten years in March. The US authorities consider Medvedev to be co-founder of Infraud.

Other participants of the group from the United States, Mexico, Venezuela and other countries received sentences ranging from five to ten years in prison.