US Sentences Oath Keepers' Watkins To 8.5 Years For Her Role In January 6 Riot - Reports

Published May 26, 2023

US Sentences Oath Keepers' Watkins to 8.5 Years for Her Role in January 6 Riot - Reports

US federal judge Amit Mehta on Friday sentenced an army veteran and member of the Oath Keepers organization Jessica Watkins to eight-and-a-half years in prison for her role in the January 6, 2021, events on Capitol Hill, CNN reported from the courtroom

Watkins is the latest Oath Keepers member to be receive a prison sentence for taking part in the January 6 protests of the joint session of Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election. Earlier this week, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and leader of the Florida chapter of the group Kelly Meggs were sentenced to 18 and 12 years in prison, respectively, for their roles in protest.

During the sentencing hearing, Mehta said Watkins' actions were "aggressive" and she did not have immediate remorse even though she apologized later, the report said.

Prosecutors claimed at trial that Watkins was the founder and the leader of a small militia in the state of Ohio and mobilized it in coordination with the Oath Keepers to the US capital on January 6, the report said.

"I was just another idiot running around the hallway," the report cited Watkins as saying before the sentencing. "But idiots are responsible and today you are going to hold this idiot responsible."

Earlier this month, former President Donald Trump said he would most likely pardon the participants in the January 6 protest who have been convicted of federal offenses if he won the 2024 presidential election.

