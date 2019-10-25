US Sentences Ohio Man for Shipping Oil and Gas Pipeline Parts to Iran - Justice Dept.

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) A US state of Ohio man has been sentenced to nearly two years in jail for illegally shipping pipeline parts to Iran including components with military applications, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Behrooz Behroozian, 64, of Columbus, was sentenced to 20 months in prison... for exporting gas and oil pipeline parts to Iran for more than a decade in deliberate violation of a US embargo and trade sanctions," the release said on Thursday.

The Iranian-born naturalized US citizen, the release added, had aided Iranian entities in illegally procuring components with both commercial and military uses for personal gain.

Behroozian exported manifolds, valves and connectors to Iran via an intermediary company called Sumar and profited $35,000 to $40,000 per year, according to the release.

This action violated embargo and trade sanctions imposed upon Iran by the United States in May 1995, the Justice Department said.

Behroozian was born in Iran in 1955 and entered the United States in 1976, before becoming a naturalized citizen in 1987, the statement said.