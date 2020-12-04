UrduPoint.com
US Sentences Romanian Hacker, Counterfeiter To 40 Months In Prison - Justice Dept.

A US court has sentenced Daniel Gologan, a Romanian national living in Pennsylvania, to a 40-month prison sentence for bank fraud and identity theft and he will be deported from the United States upon serving the sentence, the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday

"Gologan pleaded guilty to obtaining counterfeit debit cards bearing stolen account numbers and PINs in New York, and transporting them to South Abington Township, Pennsylvania. In Pennsylvania, Gologan and his coconspirator, Costel Aparaschivei used the counterfeit debit cards at Penn East Federal Credit Union and attempted to withdraw approximately $144,620," the release said.

The operation netted $66,520 and Judge Robert Mariani ordered the sum to be paid as restitution, the release added.

Aparaschivei awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to fraud- and identity-theft charges, according to the release.

