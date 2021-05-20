US Sentences Russian Hacker to 5 Years for Computer Intrusion, Fraud - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian citizen Anton Bogdanov has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for computer intrusion and wire fraud conspiracy as part of a scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $1.5 million in tax refunds from the Treasury Department, the US Justice Department said in a release on Thursday.

"Anton Bogdanov, a citizen of Russia, was sentenced... to 60 months' imprisonment for wire fraud conspiracy and computer intrusions in connection with a scheme in which he and others hacked into private tax preparation firms, stole personal information, used that information to file Federal tax returns and fraudulently attempted to obtain more than $1.

5 million in tax refunds from the Department of the Treasury," the release said. "The court also ordered the defendant to pay $476,713 in forfeiture."

The Justice Department said Bogdanov and his conspirators gained unauthorized access to private tax preparation firms in the United States between June 2014 and November 2016 to change the tax return information so that the refunds were paid to prepaid debit cards that they controlled.

Bogdanov was arrested in Bangkok, Thailand in November 2018, extradited to the US in March 2019 and pleaded guilty in January 2020, the release said.