US Sentences Terrorist to 19 Years for Benghazi Attack That Killed US Envoy - Justice Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) A Libyan national has been sentenced in a US federal court to 19-and-a-half years in prison on terror charges stemming from the attack in Benghazi that killed the US Ambassador to Libya in 2012, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

"Mustafa al-Imam, a 47-year-old Libyan national, was sentenced today to 19 years and six months in prison on federal terrorism charges... stemming from the September 11, 2012, terrorist attack on the US Special Mission and CIA Annex in Benghazi, Libya," the release said on Thursday.

US Ambassador Christopher Stevens and US government personnel Sean Smith, Tyrone Wood, and Glen Doherty died in the attack, the release noted.

Al-Imam was convicted in 2019 of conspiring to support the Islamist extremists who attacked the US diplomatic compound in Benghazi. The leader of the attack, Ahmed Abu Khattala, was convicted in 2017 on terror-related charges and jailed for 22 years.

Federal prosecutors in Washington had asked US Federal Judge Christopher Cooper to give al-Imam a maximum 35-year sentence.