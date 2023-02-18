UrduPoint.com

US Sentences Texas Man To 18 Months For Allegedly Funneling Russian Money To 2016 Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2023 | 01:20 AM

US Sentences Texas Man to 18 Months for Allegedly Funneling Russian Money to 2016 Campaign

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) A US court sentenced a Texas man to 18 months in prison for allegedly funneling money from a Russian national to a 2016 presidential campaign, the US Department of Justice said on Friday.

"A Texas man was sentenced today to 18 months in prison for his role in funneling illegal foreign campaign contributions from a Russian national to a 2016 presidential campaign," the press release read.

According to court documents, Jessie Benton, 45, schemed with another political advisor to funnel political contributions to a 2016 presidential campaign from a Russian national seeking to meet and take a picture with the presidential candidate.

"Benton arranged for the Russian national - whose nationality Benton concealed from the campaign and the candidate - to attend a campaign fundraising event and to take a picture with the candidate. As such attendance and engagement required a contribution, Benton caused the Russian national to wire $100,000 to Benton's political consulting firm to make an illegal foreign contribution to the campaign," the release added.

