US Sentences Ukrainian National to 7 Years for Role in Hacking Group Fin7 - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Andrii Kolpakov, a high-level Ukrainian hacker who worked with the hacking group Fin7, was given a seven-year prison sentence and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $2.5 million, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"A Ukrainian national was sentenced today in the Western District of Washington to seven years in prison for his role in the criminal work of the hacking group FIN7," the Justice Department said in a release.

Kolpakov pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit computer hacking back in June of 2020, the release said.