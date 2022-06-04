US Sentences Uzbek National to 15 Years for Providing Material Support to Islamic State

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) A US Federal court in the state of New York has sentenced Uzbek national Dilkhayot Kasimov to 15 years in prison for providing material support to the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), the Justice Department said on Friday.

"Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, Dilkhayot Kasimov, a citizen of Uzbekistan and resident of Brooklyn, was sentenced by United States District Judge William F. Kuntz, II to 15 years in prison for conspiring and attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS)," the Justice Department said in a statement.

Kasimov was convicted of both counts after a week-ling trial in September 2019, the statement said.

Two of Kasimov's co-conspirators, Abdurasul Juraboev and Akhror Saidakhmetov, planned to travel to Syria to fight on behalf of the Islamic State and Kasimov supported them with his own money and cash collected from other individuals, the statement said.

"With this sentence, Kasimov is being held accountable for his crimes," Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen said in the statement.

Juraboev and Saidakahmetov were each sentenced to 15 years in prison, while other co-defendants in the case are currently awaiting sentencing, the statement added.