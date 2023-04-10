US Sentences Woman to 4 Years for Providing Financial Services to Iran - Justice Dept.

A US judge sentenced a California woman to four years in prison for providing financial services to the government of Iran in violation of the US sanctions regime imposed on that country, the Justice Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) A US judge sentenced a California woman to four years in prison for providing financial services to the government of Iran in violation of the US sanctions regime imposed on that country, the Justice Department said on Monday.

"A California woman was sentenced on April 7 to four years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act by providing services, including financial services, to Iran and the Government of Iran, in violation of US sanctions against Iran, and for structuring," the Justice Department said in a press release. "According to court documents, Niloufar Bahadorifar ... 48, of Irvine, pleaded guilty on Dec.

15, 2022, before US District Judge Ronnie Abrams, who imposed the sentence."

Bahadorifar provided a range of services to a group of individuals in support of a plot to kidnap an Iranian human rights activist and a journalist residing in New York, the release said.

Starting in 2015, the defendant, a US citizen originally from Iran, provided access to the US financial system to Iranian residents and entities, including to co-defendant Mahmoud Khazein, who is an alleged agent of the Iranian government, the release said.

Bahadorifar was not charged with kidnapping, but supported the planned act by providing services to the individuals involved, including Iranian intelligence officials, the release added.