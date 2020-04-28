The US and South Korean air forces on Monday scrambled several reconnaissance aircraft to monitor the situation in North Korea amid media speculations about problems with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's health, South Korean media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The US and South Korean air forces on Monday scrambled several reconnaissance aircraft to monitor the situation in North Korea amid media speculations about problems with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's health, South Korean media reported on Tuesday.

According to The Chosun Ilbo newspaper, the US sent three US RC-12 planes, one E-8C Joint stars and one EO-5C Crazy Hawk. One South Korean plane of an unspecified type was also involved in the mission, the media said.

The publication notes that since late 2019, the US and South Korea have been using reconnaissance aircraft especially often, but the latest mission involved more jets than previously.

Since the beginning of 2020, US reconnaissance aircraft performed at least 12 missions over the Korean Peninsula and half of them were conducted in April.

After South Korean online newspaper Daily NK reported last week that Kim, aged 36, was undergoing treatment following a heart-related surgery, numerous reports have been emerging in international media about alleged problems with the North Korean leader's health, with many outlets citing anonymous sources. This has even sparked rumors about Kim's death.

South Korean government officials have denied these reports saying that Kim is "alive and well" and that no credible proof indicating that Kim has had health problems was seen. Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul on Tuesday rejected these unconfirmed reports as "fake news" and part of an "infodemic."