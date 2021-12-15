US Separating Unvaccinated Sailors in Fleet, Ready to Expel Them From Service - Navy

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The US Navy is going to separate active duty sailors who have not received vaccination against COVID-19 and those who continue to refuse to do so by the end of next November will be expelled from the service, the force's personnel chief said on Wednesday.

"We want every sailor to receive the vaccine and stay (in the) Navy. And if a sailor gets their shot, we will honor that and make every effort to retain them," Navy Director of Military Personnel Plans and Policy Rear Adm. James Waters told a press conference, Defense One reported.

The Navy will start processing unvaccinated active-duty sailors in the separation process under a new policy guidance that was announced on Wednesday, the report said.

Thousands face the termination of their careers and will have to repay bonuses and education fees they received, the report added.

"(T)hose who continue to refuse the vaccine will be required to leave the Navy," Waters said.

On December 9, the US Navy recorded 5,731 sailors who were still unvaccinated, comprising 1.65% of the active-duty force. The Navy received 2,705 religious accommodation requests but has not approved any of them, according to the report.

