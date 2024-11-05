Open Menu

US September Trade Deficit Widest In Over Two Years

Published November 05, 2024

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The US trade deficit expanded in September to its widest since early 2022 as imports increased while companies stocked up ahead of possible disruptions like a dockworkers' strike, according to government data released Tuesday.

The world's biggest economy saw its trade gap jump 19.2 percent to $84.4 billion, said the Department of Commerce, with imports growing by 3.0 percent.

The expansion was significantly more than a market consensus of $74.0 billion forecast by Briefing.com.

The rise in imports came ahead of the year-end holiday season, and may be due to companies stocking up in anticipation of a dockworkers' strike.

"We should see some payback over the next couple of months," Ryan Sweet of Oxford Economics told AFP.

"The widening in the trade deficit isn't any cause for concern," he added.

