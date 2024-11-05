US September trade deficit widest in over two years

The US trade deficit expanded in September to its widest since early 2022 as imports increased while companies stocked up ahead of possible disruptions like a dockworkers' strike, according to government data released Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The US trade deficit expanded in September to its widest since early 2022 as imports increased while companies stocked up ahead of possible disruptions like a dockworkers' strike, according to government data released Tuesday.

The world's biggest economy saw its trade gap jump 19.2 percent to $84.4 billion, said the Department of Commerce, with imports growing by 3.0 percent.

The expansion was significantly more than a market consensus of $74.0 billion forecast by Briefing.com.

The rise in imports came ahead of the year-end holiday season, and may be due to companies stocking up in anticipation of a dockworkers' strike.

"We should see some payback over the next couple of months," Ryan Sweet of Oxford Economics told AFP.

"The widening in the trade deficit isn't any cause for concern," he added.