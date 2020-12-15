US Sergeant Stationed in Germany Died of COVID-19 - Army Forces Europe

A sergeant serving in a US signals battalion in Germany died of the novel coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) earlier this month, US Army Europe and Africa said in a press release issued on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) A sergeant serving in a US signals battalion in Germany died of the novel coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) earlier this month, US Army Europe and Africa said in a press release issued on Tuesday.

"A Soldier assigned to the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 2nd Theater Signal Brigade in Baumholder, Germany, died December 9, of COVID-19 complications," the release said. "Sergeant Setariki Korovakaturaga, 43, previously tested positive for COVID-19 ...He died en route to the hospital."

After Korovakaturaga tested positive for the coronavirus, he was placed under quarantine and later his symptoms worsened, the release said.

Korovakaturaga was the first soldier assigned to US Army Europe and Africa to die of COVID-19, the release added.