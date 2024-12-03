US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

(@FahadShabbir)

United States said it was "seriously concerned" Wednesday after South Korea, one of Washington's closest allies, unexpectedly declared martial law, with President Joe Biden briefed on the situation during his visit to Angola

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The United States said it was "seriously concerned" Wednesday after South Korea, one of Washington's closest allies, unexpectedly declared martial law, with President Joe Biden briefed on the situation during his visit to Angola.

The White House said it had not been notified in advance of the move made late Tuesday by President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea, adding that it was in contact with the government in Seoul and was monitoring the situation "closely."

"We are seriously concerned by the developments we are seeing on the ground in the ROK," a spokesman for the White House's National Security Council said, using the official acronym for the Republic of Korea.

"I'm just getting briefed on" the situation in South Korea, Biden told reporters travelling with him in Angola, where he arrived late Monday for his first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president.

Washington stations about 28,500 troops in South Korea to protect it from North Korea, its nuclear-armed neighbor.

The United States and South Korea have long carried out joint exercises, infuriating the North, which views them as rehearsals for invasion and has frequently conducted weapons tests in retaliation.

Biden has also fostered the relationship between Washington, Seoul and Tokyo as a bulwark against both North Korea and an increasingly assertive China.

The US State Department echoed the White House concern, with Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell stating that Washington has "every hope and expectation that any political disputes will be resolved peacefully and in accordance with the rule of law."

"I do want to underscore that our alliance with the ROK is ironclad, and we stand by Korea in their time of uncertainty," he said.

South Korea's parliament voted overwhelmingly in the early hours of Wednesday to block Yoon's declaration, though the military has said that martial law "will remain in place until lifted by the president."

"Certainly it is our hope and expectation that the laws and regulations of a particular country are abided by. That does include the National Assembly vote," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

Yoon has been a close ally of the United States, with Biden welcoming him on a state visit last year and South Korea in March hosting a global democracy summit, a signature idea of the outgoing US administration.

In the wake of Donald Trump's election victory in November, the South Korean president congratulated the Republican, saying he hoped to work closely with the incoming US administration.