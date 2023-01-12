US 'Seriously Doubts' Chinese Vessel Activity Means Invasion of Taiwan Imminent - Austin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a press conference that he "seriously doubts" the increased activity of China's naval forces around Taiwan means an invasion of the island is imminent.

"We've seen increased surface vessel activity around Taiwan, and again, we believe that they endeavor to establish a new normal, but whether or not that means that an invasion is imminent, I seriously doubt that," Austin said on Wednesday.