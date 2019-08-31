US Service Member Dies in Combat Operation in Afghanistan - NATO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) A US service member has been killed in a combat operation in Afghanistan on Thursday, the NATO announced in a press release.

"A US service member died during combat operations in Afghanistan, August 29, 2019," the release said on Friday. "In accordance with US Department of Defense policy, the name of the service member is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete."

The United States and the Taliban are attempting to reach a peace deal that would include the withdrawal of US foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the Taliban's guarantee the country will not be used as a safe haven for terrorists.

However, the ongoing peace talks exclude the Afghan government, as the Taliban accuses the authorities in Kabul of being US puppets.

The US launched its Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan on October 7, 2001, a month after the terrorist attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001. The initial US operation was later succeeded by Operation Freedom's Sentinel.