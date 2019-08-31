UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Service Member Dies In Combat Operation In Afghanistan - NATO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:14 AM

US Service Member Dies in Combat Operation in Afghanistan - NATO

A US service member has been killed in a combat operation in Afghanistan on Thursday, the NATO announced in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) A US service member has been killed in a combat operation in Afghanistan on Thursday, the NATO announced in a press release.

"A US service member died during combat operations in Afghanistan, August 29, 2019," the release said on Friday. "In accordance with US Department of Defense policy, the name of the service member is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete."

The United States and the Taliban are attempting to reach a peace deal that would include the withdrawal of US foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the Taliban's guarantee the country will not be used as a safe haven for terrorists.

However, the ongoing peace talks exclude the Afghan government, as the Taliban accuses the authorities in Kabul of being US puppets.

The US launched its Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan on October 7, 2001, a month after the terrorist attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001. The initial US operation was later succeeded by Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist NATO Afghanistan Kabul Exchange Died United States August September October 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

RTA launches a new night bus service

31 minutes ago

UNODC partners with UAE to support the empowerment ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab and Islamic leaders ..

46 minutes ago

Aqdar World Summit highlights UAE model on &#039;T ..

2 hours ago

3.7 million refugee children do not go to school:U ..

2 hours ago

England great Anderson out of the Ashes

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.