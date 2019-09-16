UrduPoint.com
US Service Member Killed In Action In Afghanistan - NATO

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 11:05 PM

A US service member died as a result of action in Afghanistan, NATO's Resolute Support mission announced in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) A US service member died as a result of action in Afghanistan, NATO's Resolute Support mission announced in a press release on Monday.

"In accordance with US Department of Defense policy, the name of the service member is being withheld until 24 hours after family notification is complete," the release said.

A defense official told the military publication Army Times that the soldier was a member of the US Army Special Forces, or Green Berets.

The death follows the collapse of peace talks between US diplomats and the Taliban earlier this month following a round of attacks by insurgents in Kabul that killed 12 people, including an American soldier and a Romanian soldier.

The earlier attack prompted President Donald Trump to abruptly cancel a secret meeting with the Taliban at Camp David.

Trump declared peace talks dead because the Taliban believed it could gain leverage in negotiations by killing Americans.

