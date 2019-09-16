US Service Member Killed in Action in Afghanistan - NATO

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) A US service member died as a result of action in Afghanistan NATO 's Resolute Support mission announced in a press release on Monday.

"In accordance with US Department of Defense policy, the name of the service member is being withheld until 24 hours after family notification is complete," the release said.

A defense official told the military publication Army Times that the soldier was a member of the US Army Special Forces, or Green Berets.

The death follows the collapse of peace talks between US diplomats and the Taliban earlier this month following a round of attacks by insurgents in Kabul that killed 12 people, including an American soldier and a Romanian soldier.

The earlier attack prompted President Donald Trump to abruptly cancel a secret meeting with the Taliban at Camp David.

Trump declared peace talks dead because the Taliban believed it could gain leverage in negotiations by killing Americans.